Trial continues for West Springfield man accused in deadly New Hampshire crash

(WGGB/WSHM) - Day two of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists and killing seven of them, continued in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The jury heard from more witnesses, including a member of the Jarheads motorcycle club. Michael McEachern said he was the last rider in the group and described what he saw when he approached the crash site.

“I thought we were pulling over to help somebody. I thought that somebody had a car accident...saw the ball of flame and as I got up to the main, like the middle of the column where everybody was, is when I realized we had been in a collision,” McEachern added.

McEachern also testified that he spoke with Zhukovskyy at the scene, where he claimed to lose control of the trailer and started swerving.

More than 100 witnesses are expected to be called in the trial.

