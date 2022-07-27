Advertisement

Woman facing animal cruelty charge after leaving dog in hot car, police say

Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving...
Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot car.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman in Connecticut is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she left her dog in a hot car last month.

The Southington Police Department reports Denise Kedzierski, 58, was arrested on Monday.

According to WFSB, police were called to a parking lot at a care center on June 30 at about 1:45 p.m. with a report of an unattended dog in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities said an arriving officer found the dog inside the vehicle along with Kedzierski.

The pet owner reportedly told police she had left her dog in the vehicle for no more than 20 minutes with the windows down while she was inside the business.

Both officers and witnesses reported that the dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes, with the two front windows open approximately two to three inches.

According to witnesses, the woman’s vehicle was parked directly in the sunlight and the dog appeared increasingly lethargic, was breathing heavy and panting.

The officer at the scene noted the temperature was nearly 84 degrees at the time of the call.

On July 25, police said Kedzierski was taken into custody on an animal cruelty charge based on their investigation.

Kedzierski was released on a $5,000 bond with a scheduled court date on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of...
Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite
The act bans workplace and school discrimination against people with natural and protective...
Governor Baker signs Crown Act, outlawing hairstyle discrimination in Mass.
Our Western Mass News crew stopped by to check out the station, and get some ice cream, of...
Easthampton Fire hosts free community ice cream social
People are being advised to avoid part of Russell while crews work to put out a structure fire.
4-alarm fire ravages Strathmore Mill building in Russell
FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news...
Family of 14-year-old girl fatally shot by LA police files lawsuit