Ghost hunting kit now available at Southwick Public Library

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s something new people can check out at the Southwick Public Library and it’s something that should attract aspiring ghost hunters.

The town’s library has a new item for checkout: a do-it-yourself ghost hunting kit. This kit comes with a digital thermometer, electromagnetic field detector, three walkie talkies, and a voice recorder. Southwick residents can also check out the book ‘Ghost Hunting for Dummies’ along with the kit.

Western Mass News spoke with the library’s board of trustees chairman, Michael McMahon, who told us about the idea behind the kit.

“Ghost hunting is very popular in Southwick. In fact, the Agawam Paranormal, which is a group in Agawam, came here four or five years ago and did an investigation in town hall,” McMahon said.

Why town hall?

“Town hall was built in 1929. For decades. it was a local elementary school,” McMahon added.

The old ghost stories passed through the town got residents curious to learn more.

“Getting input from people using the library, he would like to know more about this ghost hunting stuff and some of the equipment,” McMahon explained.

Anyone interested needs to be a Southwick resident with a library card.

“I don’t think I would be interested for my personal use…because I think my house is haunted, but I don’t want to find out for sure that it is, but I grew up watching ‘Ghost Hunters’ a lot when I was little, so it would be cool as a kid. I would have loved that as a kid to go to places and be like ‘Oh, is it haunted?” said Courtney Robinson of Southwick.

The Southwick Public Library has one kit available for people 18 and older.

