Local professor weighs in on Biden’s plan to combat rising inflation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Biden has unveiled his plan to combat rising inflation rates. When the president announced the Inflation Reduction Act on Thursday, he talked strictly about how this will help Americans and strayed away from talks about a recession by sticking to the facts of his proposal.

To break down the more than $700 billion plan for you, it includes a 15 percent corporate tax, a $2,000 cap on prescription drugs for those on Medicare, and strict enforcement of a reformed federal tax code which would impact those making $400,000 or more.

Karl Petrick, associate dean at Hult International Business School in Boston and adjunct professor at Western New England University, shared this reaction with Western Mass News.

“As a compromise getting through Congress, I’m glad they finally got something passed. It’s better than nothing…This is a pretty good step forward, but it won’t be a short-term fix, which is one of the challenges with this legislation. This is why something like this should of been passed months ago,” Petrick said.

Now, after the president laid out the Inflation Reduction Act, he did not respond to questions about a possible recession. Instead, he detailed what he called a record job market and unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

“That doesn’t sound like a recession to me, thank you very much,” President Biden noted.

The Inflation Reduction Act still has to pass the House and then the Senate, which is split 50-50 Democrats to Republicans. One ‘No’ vote there would delay it from going to President Biden’s desk.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.