Mass. Senate to vote on bill to make changes to state’s soldiers’ homes

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Senate will be voting on a bill that would help veterans and make changes at soldiers’ homes in the Bay State following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that took place at the Holyoke facility.

A conference committee has already come to an agreement on the bill and the Senate is expected to vote on it on Thursday. Senator John Velis said this bill will put more safety measures in place that will protect veterans, both inside soldiers’ homes and out.

“I never want to have this happen to another family or another group of veterans again,” said Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette.

Mandeville-Beaudette lost her father in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that killed more than 80 veterans. She has been advocating for local veterans ever since and that’s why she’s happy to see legislation to prevent that tragedy from happening again being pushed to the forefront.

Right now, a compromise bill that would address the issues of veterans in Massachusetts is being considered among Bay State legislators. Specifically, the issues that stemmed from the deadly outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that killed more than 80 veterans.

“…To provide what, I think, is going to be safeguards to ensure something like this never happens again, or at least to minimize,” Velis explained.

The bill establishes a cabinet position for the director of veteran’s services, elevating its importance, and establishes multiple new positions under that department that will strengthen the line of communication and have more people looking over the homes.

Mandeville-Beaudette told Western Mass News that this bill is a step in the right direction, but has some reservations about all these new positions.

“There’s more red tape to get to the governor,” Mandeville-Beaudette noted.

The new legislation also puts more standard requirements in place for the soldiers’ homes and establishes a veterans homes council. These are all steps Mandeville-Beaudette is happy to see.

“I think the accountability is clear now for the state,” Mandeville-Beaudette explained.

However, she wished there was more in this legislation that would directly affect the veterans still at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, like perhaps more funding to help with staffing shortages.

“Until they fund staffing levels and start paying these people more money and improving the morale up there, nothing is going to change,” Mandeville-Beaudette said.

Governor Charlie Baker was asked about this bill on Thursday and he said he was hopeful this bill would make it through this legislative session.

“Who reported to who, and who talked to who, and what the chain of command was, during the early days of the pandemic when this terrible tragedy occurred, I’m certainly hoping that the final version of this will address all of these issues,” Baker said.

