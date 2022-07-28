Advertisement

Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died following after police say she was “struck or dragged” by the man’s car.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with the department responded to a call on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigating, officers determined that a domestic dispute took place, and McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where her unborn child died. She is receiving treatment.

