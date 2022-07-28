Psychic medium Matt Fraser to give live readings at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A celebrity psychic medium is returning to Springfield this September for an evening of live audience readings.

“I feel like I am the phone line to heaven helping you connect with your loved ones,” said psychic medium Matt Fraser.

For 12 years, Fraser said he has worked as a psychic medium. Commonly known as “America’s Top Psychic Medium,” Fraser said he learned he was psychic at a young age as he grew up with both a psychic mother and grandmother.

“For me, growing up was like that movie ‘The Sixth Sense.’ I literally grew up hearing and seeing departed,” Fraser added.

At first, Fraser said the experience was terrifying.

“I pushed this away for years and years because all I wanted was to live a normal life,” Fraser explained.

He then began working as an EMT in Boston. He then met with a medium connecting him with his grandmother. It was an experience which changed him.

Fraser said he wants people to know their loved ones who have passed are always with them.

“People ask me ‘How can you be so happy all the time for somebody who speaks to the dead?’ I got to tell you something. I don’t view them as dead. The souls have personalities. They are happy on the other side,” Fraser said.

He said he is looking forward to the live audience reading at MGM Springfield on September 30.

When asked about skeptics, Fraser said, “Normally, it is the person that comes in that doesn’t believe that there is an afterlife that has lost someone on the other side, that has given up all hope that they are there that receives a message that completely changes their life.”

Fraser said he believes the afterlife exists.

“There is a physical version you are seeing right now and deep within us is an energy version, which is our soul and that is the version that lives on forever,” Fraser added.

He said he always feels those that have passed closest to him surrounding him.

“If I didn’t feel them or if I did not know heaven or the afterlife existed, I don’t know how I would be able to live my life in this world,” Fraser said.

For those who can’t attend his show, Fraser said he is offering group online readings which can be purchased on his website.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.