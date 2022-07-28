Springfield Ballers hosts free youth lacrosse clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Ballers offered a free lacrosse clinic Wednesday night in Springfield for boys and girls in 1st through 8th grades.

The clinic took place at AIC Abdow Field from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There was free food and free equipment provided.

The clinic was held just one week after it was announced that a new box lacrosse league will be coming to Springfield.

Western Mass News stopped by to check it out and chatted with Springfield Ballers President James Gee and Matt Perry of Western Mass. Lacrosse Chapter of USA Lacrosse.

“We have former players, current players, college coaches within the community that want to see the sport grow,” Gee told us. “Springfield Ballers Organization, we all partnered collaboratively to support lacrosse.”

Per their website, Springfield Ballers provides affordable opportunities to youth in athletics through programs that promote academic achievement and overall health and wellness for the purpose of creating a complete and well-rounded student athlete.

