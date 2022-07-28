Advertisement

Springfield Ballers hosts free youth lacrosse clinic

The clinic was held just one week after it was announced that a new box lacrosse league will be coming to Springfield.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Ballers offered a free lacrosse clinic Wednesday night in Springfield for boys and girls in 1st through 8th grades.

The clinic took place at AIC Abdow Field from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There was free food and free equipment provided.

The clinic was held just one week after it was announced that a new box lacrosse league will be coming to Springfield.

Western Mass News stopped by to check it out and chatted with Springfield Ballers President James Gee and Matt Perry of Western Mass. Lacrosse Chapter of USA Lacrosse.

“We have former players, current players, college coaches within the community that want to see the sport grow,” Gee told us. “Springfield Ballers Organization, we all partnered collaboratively to support lacrosse.”

Per their website, Springfield Ballers provides affordable opportunities to youth in athletics through programs that promote academic achievement and overall health and wellness for the purpose of creating a complete and well-rounded student athlete.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dubbed “Amanda’s Law,” the bill would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized...
Family of Chicopee murder victim push to pass Amanda’s Law before session ends
Patriots football is officially back.
Fans gather for start of Patriots training camp in Foxborough
Day two of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of...
Trial continues for West Springfield man accused in deadly New Hampshire crash
The clinic was held just one week after it was announced that a new box lacrosse league will be...
Springfield Ballers hosts free youth lacrosse clinic