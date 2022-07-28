Springfield Police arrest 2 men, recover loaded firearm

Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday night after police seized a loaded high capacity firearm and ammunition.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday night after police seized a loaded high capacity firearm and ammunition.

Police said Daniel Gonzalez and Angel Melendez, who are both 19-years-old, were taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

A few minutes before their arrests, detectives located a vehicle on Marshall Street that was reported stolen and suspected in several recent shots fired incidents in the city.

When Melendez saw officers, he allegedly drove away. The car was later spotted at a gas station on State Street and when officers turned on their lights, Gonzalez, who was the passenger, allegedly ran away.

During the arrests, police recovered a 17 round magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition in Melendez’s fanny pack.

They also seized a loaded firearm that Gonzalez allegedly dropped on the ground.

Both men are now facing several charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday night after police seized a loaded high...
Springfield Police arrest 2 men, recover loaded firearm
WMN traffic alert
Traffic backed up on Mass. Pike WB after crash in Chicopee
Dubbed “Amanda’s Law,” the bill would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized...
Family of Chicopee murder victim push to pass Amanda’s Law before session ends
The clinic was held just one week after it was announced that a new box lacrosse league will be...
Springfield Ballers hosts free youth lacrosse clinic