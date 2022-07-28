Springfield Police arrest 2 men, recover loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday night after police seized a loaded high capacity firearm and ammunition.

Police said Daniel Gonzalez and Angel Melendez, who are both 19-years-old, were taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

A few minutes before their arrests, detectives located a vehicle on Marshall Street that was reported stolen and suspected in several recent shots fired incidents in the city.

When Melendez saw officers, he allegedly drove away. The car was later spotted at a gas station on State Street and when officers turned on their lights, Gonzalez, who was the passenger, allegedly ran away.

During the arrests, police recovered a 17 round magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition in Melendez’s fanny pack.

They also seized a loaded firearm that Gonzalez allegedly dropped on the ground.

Both men are now facing several charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.