Testimony continues in trial of West Springfield man accused in deadly crash

(WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked day three in the trial in New Hampshire of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

The West Springfield truck driver is accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists back in 2019 and killing seven of them.

An off-duty police officer, who was one of the initial first responders to arrive at the scene, took the stand on Thursday.

“I observed debris along the roadway...bodies, some underneath the trailer, motorcycles in front of the vehicle that was on fire.

Just carnage everywhere. It was a scene you don’t want to see,” said Officer Brian Lamarre.

Lamarre said he spoke with Zhukovskyy at the time of the crash. He said Zhukovskyy asked him if he was in trouble, but told him at the time, he was more concerned about people at the scene who needed his assistance.

