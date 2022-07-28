Town by Town: July 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In, Ludlow, a commemorative marker was placed at the gravesite of Dr. Aaron Miller at Fuller cemetery, Dr. Fuller took part in the Boston Tea Party.

Dr. Miller was born in 1749 in West Springfield, before settling in Ludlow. At the age of 24, officials said he took part in the Boston Tea Party before enlisting during the Revolutionary War, as a doctor for the Continental Army.

The ceremony, put on by the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, is part of the group’s plans ahead of the 250th anniversary of the event in December of 2023.

In Northampton, Cooley-Dickinson Hospital has been named a “Best Maternity Hospital” for 2022 by Newsweek Magazine.

The magazine names the top 350 hospitals for maternity care in the U.S., with 10-thousand medical professionals participating the survey to determine who receives the accolades.

Cooley Dickinson’s Childbirth Center is currently underoing renovations to provide a “homebirth in a hospital” experience. Officials said they’ve raised $2.3 million of the $2.8 million needed to complete the renovations, which are expected to be complete this coming January.

In Holyoke, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for New England Eco Wash. The company specializes in decontamination and disinfection services. Open seven days a week, New England Eco Wash is available for commercial and residential properties in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

