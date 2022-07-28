Traffic backed up on Mass. Pike WB after crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic was backed up on the Mass Pike Thursday morning after reports of a crash.

The crash took place on the Westbound side of the highway near the I-91 interchange in Chicopee. Western Mass News was first alerted of the incident around 7:30 a.m.

A witness tells us the crash involved multiple vehicles including a utility van and a trailer. Our Western Mass news crew spotted multiple ambulances responding to the scene but right now there is no word on any injuries.

All lanes were blocked for a short time have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story.

