Traffic backed up on Mass. Pike WB after crash in Chicopee

WMN traffic alert
WMN traffic alert(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic was backed up on the Mass Pike Thursday morning after reports of a crash.

The crash took place on the Westbound side of the highway near the I-91 interchange in Chicopee. Western Mass News was first alerted of the incident around 7:30 a.m.

A witness tells us the crash involved multiple vehicles including a utility van and a trailer. Our Western Mass news crew spotted multiple ambulances responding to the scene but right now there is no word on any injuries.

All lanes were blocked for a short time have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

