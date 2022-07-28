Advertisement

West Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Neptune Avenue

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to reports of a fire on Neptune Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, the fire has been knocked down and contained to the kitchen of the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause has not been determined.

