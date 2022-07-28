West Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Neptune Avenue

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to reports of a fire on Neptune Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, the fire has been knocked down and contained to the kitchen of the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause has not been determined.

We will bring you those latest details on air and online as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.