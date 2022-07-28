Westfield Police looking for missing man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are looking for a missing man last seen in the Springfield area more than two weeks ago.

According to Westfield Police, 31-year-old Alexander Popchuk was last seen in Springfield on July 11th, 2022.

Popchuk is 6′2″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that he drives a gray 2007 Acura Sedan with the Massachusetts license plate 6EB167.

Popchuk is known for enjoying hiking and may be in the surrounding area.

If anyone has any information regarding Popchuk’s whereabouts, you have been asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

