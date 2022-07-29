“Beagle Bill,” protecting animals used in labs, makes its way to Baker’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State legislators have advanced the Beagle Bill, which would allow many animals used in testing facilities a second chance at life. It relates to a story we’ve been following about the thousands of beagle puppies rescued from one of these facilities and some of those dogs now being treated in Springfield.

The bill would mandate research and testing facilities in the Commonwealth, that use dogs and cats in their work, to contact local rescue groups, so healthy animals could be placed for adoption once their time in the lab is complete.

The name is based on beagles being one of the most common dog breeds used in research and comes as Dakin Humane Society in Springfield took in 20 of the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from an illegal breeding operation in Virginia that produced the dogs for lab testing.

Western Mass News spoke with Lori Swanson, the executive director of Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control in Springfield. She explained that current legislation mandates certain care in these facilities, such as sanitation and veterinarian care, but it does not protect these animals past their time in labs.

“People need to be aware and the voices of people need to be heard...That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to relieve some suffering and make sure animals have the comforts that they deserve in life. That does not happen without our legislatures and without the public mandating that different things happen,” Swanson explained.

Although Swanson said this is a great opportunity to advocate for these animals, the hope for animal advocates is to eliminate animal testing altogether.

Meanwhile, the bill has been sent to Governor Charlie Baker for his possible signature.

