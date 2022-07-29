Gov. Baker signs legislation protecting reproductive healthcare services

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker has signed legislation to further protect access to reproductive healthcare services in the state.

The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The legislation codifies several measures that were first included in an executive order issued by the governor in the hours following the Supreme Court’s decision last month.

“The Court’s decision has major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to these services, and our administration took quick action in the hours following that decision by issuing an Executive Order to protect access here in the Commonwealth. This new legislation signed today builds on that action by protecting patients and providers from legal interference from more restrictive laws in other states. We are grateful for the compromise and dedication to the issue that our legislative colleagues demonstrated to make this important, bipartisan law a reality,” Baker said in a statement.

The law also adopts several new or expanded measures to protect access to reproductive health services in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.