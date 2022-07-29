Holyoke Police looking for missing man

Maurice Dufresne
Maurice Dufresne(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

Holyoke Police Detective Jennifer Sattler said that 71-year-old Maurice Dufresne of Holyoke has not been home in at least 30 hours and area residents have expressed concerns for his well-being.

Dufresne, who lives alone, may be also be traveling alone and has been driving a blue-green colored 2003 Toyota Sienna with license plate: 72C180.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Chicopee.
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
Domonique Gary
Ware Police: man arrested after pursuit, crash into house
Outside of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA
Mass. legislators pass veterans home governance legislation
Governor Charlie Baker has signed legislation to further protect access to reproductive...
Gov. Baker signs legislation protecting reproductive healthcare services