Holyoke Police looking for missing man

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

Holyoke Police Detective Jennifer Sattler said that 71-year-old Maurice Dufresne of Holyoke has not been home in at least 30 hours and area residents have expressed concerns for his well-being.

Dufresne, who lives alone, may be also be traveling alone and has been driving a blue-green colored 2003 Toyota Sienna with license plate: 72C180.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

