Iron Bridge in Shelburne Falls closed after car fire

WMN traffic alert
WMN traffic alert(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Iron Bridge connecting Shelburne and Buckland is closed to traffic Friday morning.

According to the Buckland Police Department, the closure is due to an early morning car fire. No word on any injuries or a cause at this time.

Police say the bridge will be closed until MassDOT inspectors can inspect the bridge and confirm it is safe to be driven over.

Anyone who has to cross the river from one town to another is being asked to utilize the bridge on Route 2 until further notice.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Beagle Bill,” protecting animals used in labs, makes its way to Baker’s desk
“Beagle Bill,” protecting animals used in labs, makes its way to Baker’s desk
Sports
State lawmakers continue to push for the passing of sports betting
Ride to Remember fundraiser honors fallen Westfield officer
Ride to Remember fundraiser honors fallen Westfield officer
Flooding in the area of Sergeant Street in Holyoke
Flooding in the area of Sergeant Street in Holyoke Thursday night