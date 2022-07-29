Iron Bridge in Shelburne Falls closed after car fire

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Iron Bridge connecting Shelburne and Buckland is closed to traffic Friday morning.

According to the Buckland Police Department, the closure is due to an early morning car fire. No word on any injuries or a cause at this time.

Police say the bridge will be closed until MassDOT inspectors can inspect the bridge and confirm it is safe to be driven over.

Anyone who has to cross the river from one town to another is being asked to utilize the bridge on Route 2 until further notice.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.