Local candy shop reacts to Hershey’s possible Halloween candy shortage

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hershey may not be able to meet the demand for Halloween candy this year. We learned more about how the not-so-sweet supply shortage is impacting us locally.

“It kind of makes me upset because when people go trick or treating, they may not have that and people may love that, and they don’t get to have it,” said Hope Hannah

Some bittersweet news ahead of Halloween as Hershey said they may not be able to meet demand ahead of the October holiday.

The candy company said supply chain issues are to blame. Plus, they said people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down.

Western Mass News wanted to know how this would affect local businesses. We stopped by Captain Candy in Holyoke. Store manager Evan Kashinsky said candy production issues are ongoing, and it’s only getting worse.

“We don’t get all of our orders every week, we only get about maybe 40 percent of what we order,” he said.

Hershey said they use the same manufacturing lines for their regular and seasonal products. That means they can’t amp up production of both regular sweets and Halloween or holiday items. Instead, they have to do one or the other.

The company said they began manufacturing their trick-or-treat candy back in the spring but then stopped. Kashinsky said this may explain why we’re seeing Halloween chocolates in stores so early.

“I think that’s possible to get it out earlier rather than later and not be able to produce as much,” explained Kashinsky.

Hershey executives said when it came down to it, producing their non-holiday line of sweets took priority this year.

“It may come to a point where we’re seeing normal Hershey bars are hard to get like kit kat and stuff within Hershey I’ve noticed a lot of the specialty bars are hard to get… We’re probably going to see a shortage in both because obviously, the company is having trouble keeping up with demand,” Kashinsky said.

As for next year? Hershey said they are adding more manufacturing lines and are hoping for a comeback by Halloween 2023.

In the meantime, Kashinsky said they have some solutions to keep candy on the shelves.

“If we can’t get it we try to replace it with something else and we’ll keep going until we finally get something to fill the spot on the shelf,” he said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.