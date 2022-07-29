Local man files lawsuit as trash pickup continues to be an issue for some locals

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people in communities across western Mass. said their trash isn’t being picked up. But, now one man is taking matters into his own hands.

Many people said the trash company, Republic Services has been missing their trash pickups, leaving piles in front of their driveway. Now, one man from Ware is filing a lawsuit.

Darrel Mulcahy lives in Ware and has been using Republic Services for his trash company for the past few years. Recently, he said in the past six months, he’s been extremely disappointed with their services.

“Missing weeks and the weeks would turn into biweekly, and eventually monthly. So you’d have trash filling up, burn spots over there. You’d have the critters come in and ripping out the trash,” Mulcahy explained.

It’s an issue Western Mass News has been covering for weeks.

First, residents from East Longmeadow were waiting with their trash for weeks. Then again a few weeks later, dumpsters overflowed at an apartment complex in Ludlow, and one in Chicopee.

Mulcahy said he has had enough. He said he switched companies just a few weeks ago. But, he was never refunded for the weeks his trash wasn’t picked up and he still paid for their services. Now -- he’s taking matters into his own hands.

“I did file a complaint with the MA Attorney General’s office, I’ve filed a couple complaints with the better business bureau as well. I also started the process of filing a class action lawsuit,” explained Mulcahy.

Despite no longer working with Republic Services, Mulcahy said he’s starting a lawsuit, to help others experiencing the same issues. Since some are stuck with the company:

“Other people are going to other trash companies which then in tow, is filling them up and can no longer take on any customers,” said Mulcahy.

Western Mass News reached out to Republic Services for comment Thursday morning. We have not heard back. In past statements, they have told Western Mass News that they are experiencing staffing shortages and unexpected maintenance issues.

