Lottery agents busy, residents hopeful as Mega Millions drawing nears

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building over a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight and they’re selling lottery tickets like crazy at one Chicopee gas station, where a woman won big back in 2017.

“Lightning strikes twice maybe,” said Margarita Ayala, manager at Pride gas station in Chicopee.

One out of 302,575,350 – those are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which is up over a billion dollars for Friday night’s drawing. At one gas station in Chicopee, Western Mass News found staff can hardly keep up with ticket sales.

“Sales have increased to where we have to have an overlap in the afternoon because usually, we only have two cashiers, but now, we have to bring someone between four and eight to help out…We are pretty busy and we are having customers buy even more than last year. When a group gets together, maybe it was 200, but a single person, I’m talking $1,600, yeah know, they are hoping,” Ayala added.

This particular Pride gas station may have luck on its side. Back in 2017, Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk bought her winning Powerball ticket worth $758.7 million. She took home $336 million. Ayala told us what that was like.

“It was crazy here, was newspaper reporters everywhere, everybody, you know. We even had to move our cashier that sold that ticket to another store,” Ayala explained.

As for those taking a chance, Jimmie Mitchell of Springfield said, “I am buying 10 tickets. I’m gonna hit the big one and share it with everybody!”

“This is my first time and this is my first stop here and I still have five other spots I’m gonna go,” added Angel Andino.

What would they do with the money?

“I was talking to my dad…I really don’t know. My kids, you know, I think about my kids and maybe just set their life up,” Andino said.

“Charities, people fighting cancer, trying to get more resources, help out,” Austin Littles said.

“I’m gonna help all my family with this,” said Francisco Gonzales.

With the Mega Millions drawing Friday at 11 p.m., the last chance to take a shot at the billion dollars is 10:45 p.m. eastern.

