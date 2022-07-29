Mass. legislators pass veterans home governance legislation

(WGGB/WSHM) - A bill that would improve supervision at all soldiers’ homes in Massachusetts has been passed in the House and Senate.

The legislation establishes a cabinet position for the Director of Veteran’s Services and establishes multiple new positions.

The intiative is to help strengthen commincation in the department and have more people looking over the homes.

The legislation comes after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke facility that claimed the lives of over 80 veterans.

“Who reported to who, and who talked to who, and what the chain of command was, during the early days of the pandemic when this terrible tragedy occurred, I’m certainly hoping that the final version of this will address all of these issues,” Governor Baker said Thursday.

Having been passed by the House and Senate, the bill now goes to Baker for his signature.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.