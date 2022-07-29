Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Chicopee.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Chicopee.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that officers are investigating a “serious” crash in the area of Memorial Drive and Montgomery Street.

It’s not yet known how long the area will be closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Domonique Gary
Ware Police: man arrested after pursuit, crash into house
Outside of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA
Mass. legislators pass veterans home governance legislation
Governor Charlie Baker has signed legislation to further protect access to reproductive...
Gov. Baker signs legislation protecting reproductive healthcare services
Stuff the Bus
Help us Stuff the Bus!