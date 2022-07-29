Rare Mass. law gives money back to taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate taxpayers getting more money in their bank accounts, thanks to a rarely used state law.

The 1986 law requires taxpayers to receive money back based on the state’s surplus revenue.

Legislators said this law was only used one other time since it was enacted.

Governor Baker surprised most Baystate residents on Thursday, announcing that they will be getting a tax rebate check due to a significant surplus in state tax revenue.

People Western Mass News spoke with caught up with were excited to hear the news, especially during a time when inflation prices are taking a toll on everybody’s wallet.

“Where I live and where I come from, it’s always needed. If he can give us some more, give us some more,” said David Harris of Springfield.

“Everything is going up in prices, and we could always use a little extra money in our account,” said Clara Alicea of Springfield.

Essentially, the state took so much revenue in this past year, and it triggered a 1986 law on the books.

“If revenue exceeds a certain amount of money, if it outpaces the total growth of wages and salaries, then there’s a tax credit,” explained State Senator John Velis.

Doing the math, the governor expects more than $2.5 billion will be going back to Baystate residents. But we’re told the three-decades-old law is unclear how the money will be divided. However, Baker administration officials predict it will be about a seven percent return on what you paid in 2021 state income taxes. On an average salary of $75,000, that’s $250 a person.

All of those details are still being figured out, and we’ll still have to wait and see how much the state made in this past fiscal year.

“There have been many industries that not only have not been impacted negatively but have seen an explosive growth across the board. So, the revenue has just kept on going in, kept on piling in,” said Senator Velis.

Because this announcement is so new, it’s unclear if it will affect the tax relief package that’s currently being debated in this legislative session.

“It’s kind of become a part of the conversation going on right now with the economic development bill which is in conference committee. because there’s a tax package within that,” said Senator Velis.

This is only the second time this tax rebate law is coming into play. The first time was 1987, the year after this law was passed.

