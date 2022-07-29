Ride to Remember fundraiser honors fallen Westfield officer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Police Department hosted the Ride to Remember at the skyline beer company on Southwick Road Thursday night.

The event honored the life of fallen Westfield police officer Jose Torres.

“Literally thousands of people have taken part in this ride. We’ve raised close to a million dollars for local charities and it’s all to commemorate fallen officers and firefighters in Massachusetts,” said John Delaney, Ride to Remember director.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Ride to Remember, as well as the end of watch for Officer Torres.

