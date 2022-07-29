State lawmakers continue to push for the passing of sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One of Massachusetts’ most talked about bills in recent years is the sports betting bill.

State lawmakers have heavily pushed to get the bill passed for several years and analysts said the state is losing out on money due to surrounding states already legalizing it. Governor Charlie Baker said he hopes it will pass this time around though.

“There are a lot of people in the legislature who think this is a worthwhile thing to do. Even some of the folks who aren’t wild about betting and gambling generally understand it’s already going on all over New England and most of the country. I certainly hope it makes it to the desk. I do know that there are very significant conversations happening between the branches about this,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Currently, the MGM casino in Springfield already has its own sportsbook ready to go, but it can’t be used until sports betting is legalized.

