Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account.
According to Police, the counterfeit card had the victim’s information on it but had a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police.
