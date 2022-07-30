Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot

Chicopee PD 7/29/22
Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot(Chicopee Police)
By Olivia Hickey and Joe Chaisson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man.

Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account.

According to Police, the counterfeit card had the victim’s information on it but had a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police.

