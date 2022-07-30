Chicopee Police seeks public’s assistance in locating man that attempted to access another’s bank account

By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man.

Police told Western Mass news he used a counterfeit New Jersey license at multiple Citizen Bank locations to try to access someone else’s account. Police said the card had the victim’s identity on it, but had the suspect’s picture.

The suspect was last seen entering a black Toyota sedan with New Jersey plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police.

