Fans support Valley Blue Sox for last home game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Valley Blue Sox lost their final home game of the season. But, Friday’s warm temperatures did not stop fans from turning out to show their support.

The Valley Blue Sox took on the Danbury Westerners Friday night in the last home game of the season.

“I’m just excited to be here!” said Tomeka Ligon of Springfield

Fans turned out to Mackenzie Stadium one final time this summer to cheer on the team.

Friday’s game featured the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Championship trophy on display as part of Thunderbirds Appreciation Night, an event bringing together sports fans across western Mass.

“This is my first time being out here. I mean, I’ve heard about these guys and since the thunderbirds are hosting this I was like, why not come on out? it’s a nice summer night,” said Ligon.

“We’ve got a bunch of season ticket holders from the Thunderbirds here tonight. During the season everybody stays together as a group, so trying to keep everybody together during the off-season is a pretty big thing, so this is important for everybody,” said Al Arment of West Springfield.

Despite temperatures hitting near 90 degrees, team officials said it was still a perfect night for baseball.

“This is not even the worst of it. We’ve had some 100-degree days, where even up in the booth, you know, the equipment would shut down because it’s so hot, so this isn’t a lot,” said Jeremy Goldstein, broadcaster for Valley Blue Sox.

As the season comes to a close, President Matt Drury said he is proud of the Valley Blue Sox.

“We appreciate all our players coming. They come from all over the country, and they do a great job for us. They’re great ambassadors for the organization and the community that they represent. We’ve had a good year and we’re looking forward to seeing them and how they do in the rest of their college seasons and then hopefully getting some of them back here next year for us as well,” he said.

The Blue Sox will travel to North Adams Saturday night before their season officially ends.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.