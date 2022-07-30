Fantastic Weather to Close Out July!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fantastic weekend is on tap after the very disappointing rain maker heads off the Cape Code coast Saturday Morning.

The hope was that we would receive some beneficial rain overnight as we are in a moderate drought but that wasn’t the case… Dry air won out and a few weak showers were all that occurred. The good news? This sets the stage for a great last weekend in July!

Today will start rather muggy with a few leftover clouds, however drier air will work in behind this system causing dew points to fall into the 50′s. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 80′s along with a nice breeze out of the Northwest. Tomorrow night will be a nice for sleeping with cool, comfortable conditions. Temperatures fall into the 50′s as High pressure continues to build in. We warm into the mid to upper 80′s on Sunday, but we stay dry with dew points in the 50′s. Sunday will feature some afternoon clouds at times, but still a great looking day for any of the weekend outdoor activities.

Monday will be warm and a bit more humid with our next chance for thunderstorms arriving on Tuesday. It will become more humid too, out ahead of a cold front. After a drier day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look to be hot and humid with highs well into the 90′s! Some models hint at temps exceeding 100! Plenty of time to watch but intense heat/humidity looking more and more promising later next week. Still no major rainmakers in the forecast either…

