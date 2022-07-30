Police make arrest for Holyoke woman’s murder

Pablo Rivera-Ortiz mugshot 073022
Pablo Rivera-Ortiz mugshot 073022(Holyoke Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on North Sumner Street last weekend.

Holyoke Police said that they responded to a potential domestic altercation just after midnight on Saturday, July 23rd.

After arriving on scene, police located a female gunshot victim who died as a result of her injuries.

Police identified the victim as Desiree Rivera Lopez.

37-year-old Pablo Rivera-Ortiz was then arrested and charged with murder.

Officials said that Rivera-Ortiz was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, July 25th.

The case is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fantastic Weather to Close Out July!
Fantastic Weather to Close Out July!
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
Fans support Valley Blue Sox for last home game
Fans support Valley Blue Sox for last home game
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday