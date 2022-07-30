Police make arrest for Holyoke woman’s murder

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on North Sumner Street last weekend.

Holyoke Police said that they responded to a potential domestic altercation just after midnight on Saturday, July 23rd.

After arriving on scene, police located a female gunshot victim who died as a result of her injuries.

Police identified the victim as Desiree Rivera Lopez.

37-year-old Pablo Rivera-Ortiz was then arrested and charged with murder.

Officials said that Rivera-Ortiz was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, July 25th.

The case is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

