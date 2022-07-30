Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday

Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street.

The road is now open.

According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

