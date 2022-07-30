Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street.
The road is now open.
According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.
The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
