Sports betting bill still in talks amongst state legislators as session’s end nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stuck in discussions among state legislators right now, a sports betting bill that would bring millions of dollars of revenue to the Baystate.

Lawmakers are worried time is running out to agree on this legislation.

The big sticking point between the House and the Senate is whether or not to include college sports betting in the bill. But they only have until Sunday to agree.

Bill Stetson is the owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee. He spent the past year lobbying state legislators, asking for a sports betting bill to be approved, and for bars and restaurants to be included.

“We want to keep our customers happy and keep them here,” Stetson explained.

Lawmakers are in the process of discussing that legislation. But it doesn’t look like bars and restaurants will be included.

“It will probably include the three casinos, the billionaire owners of the big arenas, the garden, Fenway, Gillette, and we will be left out. It will be really disappointing,” Stetson said.

There are many points legislators are having trouble agreeing on with this bill. For one, college sports betting is drawing lots of controversy.

“We firmly believe that having college sports in the mix, like every other state, is important to the revenue of Massachusetts,” saod Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

There are many other sticking points between the House’s bill and the Senate’s.

The House wants a lower retail and mobile tax, while the Senate’s bill proposes a higher one.

The House bill wants people to be able to use their credit cards to make bets, the senate does not. With advertising limits, the House has none while the senate has an extensive list.

But the legislative session ends on July 31. The concern is that the House and Senate won’t agree in time.

“That is the one conference, I’m not sure will be a favorable result by Sunday...We just need to pass something that could work,” said Senator John Velis.

If that’s the case, the state will lose out on that estimated $16 million in revenue for another year.

We’re told the discussions on sports betting are ongoing right now.

Thursday, Governor Baker said he sure hopes a sports betting bill hits his desk after this weekend.

