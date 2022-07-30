State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey and Joe Chaisson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening.

Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000.

Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports betting bill still in talks amongst state legislators as session's end nears
Sports betting bill still in talks amongst state legislators as session’s end nears
Housing market cooling off may not help local renters
Housing market cooling off may not help local renters
Town by Town: July 29
Town by Town: July 29
Town by Town: July 29
Town by Town: July 29