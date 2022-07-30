State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening.
Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000.
Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.