Town by Town: July 29

In Holyoke, the West Springfield Fire Department hosted their annual golf tournament at Wyckoff Country Club. it began with a siren starting at 11:00 Friday morning.

The event, which benefits the West Springfield firefighters personnel club and the numerous charities and organizations they support, featured prizes and raffles throughout the day.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gándara Center’s new corporate office.

The new building, located on East Columbus Avenue, helps to bring the agency’s base of administration closer to the community it serves.

Officials said it will allow for better access to its many programs and services.

The event included tours of the new facility and helped wrap up the agency’s mental health awareness month festivities.

