Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 37th annual Region Ski Show Tournament is underway this weekend in Northampton.

The best amateur show ski clubs in the East are hitting the water and received a chance to compete for the regional title. It includes several categories like team jumping, ballet and swivel and barefooting and pyramid.

Ski show team member, Becci Ziemba, told us about the excitement surrounding the event.

“It’s really like putting a show on the water. There’s a theme, there’s music, there’s dancing, everything gets all tied together,” she said.

The individual competitions took place Saturday. Sunday, there will be an hour-long show, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

