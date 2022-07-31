Circumcision protest held in West Springfield Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In West Springfield, a group of protestors took to the streets Saturday with a message: everyone has a right to their own body.

This was part of the Bloodstained Men’s 13-day protest tour to speak out against circumcision.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and strives to educate Americans about the harms of infant circumcision.

Member David Atkinson shared with Western Mass News why he des these events.

“The foreskin is a normal, healthy, valuable part of the human penis, and we do not want future generations of children to suffer the same act of violence that was inflicted on us when we were too young to defend ourselves,” he said.

