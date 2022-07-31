Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Volunteers gathered to remove trash from Fitzgerald Lake in Northampton Saturday.

It is part of the city’s new approach to keeping the water clean, called “pull early, pull often.”

One resident at the lake told Western Mass News that she believes the initiative is working well.

“They’re very good about respecting the place, they come here, they enjoy, and everything disappears at the end of the day, it’s actually really beautiful,” said Northampton resident Heather Gardener.

Saturday’s event was the third trash cleanup of the year. Volunteers plan to have two more by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.