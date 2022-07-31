Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day.

The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger.

For the second time since opening shop in 2007, Hot Table Panini welcomed guests at all nine locations on Sunday to help fight hunger.

“We’ve been in business here in Springfield for 15 years,” said co-owner John Devoie. “We headquartered here, founded it here, and we decided that, in an effort to give back to the community, we open our doors one day a year on a Sunday, and then donate all those sales for the day to local food banks.”

Devoie told Western Mass News that all the proceeds from the Seventh Day event will go towards local food banks in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, where their stores are located.

“Here in western Massachusetts, we donate to the Western Mass Food Bank,” Devoie said. “In Connecticut, it’s the Connecticut Food Share, and out in central Massachusetts is the Worcester County Food Bank.”

Devoie said that last year was a huge success.

“Last year, we raised $28,000 and that was just wonderful,” he told us. “We had an amazing turnout. A lot of our guests spread the word, and we’re just super excited to be doing this again.”

He added they are hopeful to have just as good a turnout this year as last year.

“We have two more restaurants this year than we did last year, so hopefully, we will be donating even more money,” Devoie said. “If we do it again next year, we will have even more because we’re adding two more restaurants in western Massachusetts.”

Those two restaurants are expected to open in Westfield and Chicopee next year.

