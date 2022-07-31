Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield residents came together in Indian Orchard Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House.

Guests were able to talk to fire officials and learn more about the day-to-day life within the field.

Elisa Figueroa attended the event and told Western Mass News that being a firefighter has always been his dream.

“I always liked superheroes and stuff like that and comic books, so I always wanted to be a hero and I thought this would be the right path,” he said.

Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department shared with Western Mass News the work that goes into being a firefighter.

“Between taking the test, getting hired, going to the academy, and then finally working as a firefighter in your community, we kind of give that all to them today,” explained Captain Rex.

Captain Rex said the event was a success and he was glad they had the chance to inform the community on the hiring process.

