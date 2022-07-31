Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield

Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Leon Purvis
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield residents came together in Indian Orchard Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House.

Guests were able to talk to fire officials and learn more about the day-to-day life within the field.

Elisa Figueroa attended the event and told Western Mass News that being a firefighter has always been his dream.

“I always liked superheroes and stuff like that and comic books, so I always wanted to be a hero and I thought this would be the right path,” he said.

Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department shared with Western Mass News the work that goes into being a firefighter.

“Between taking the test, getting hired, going to the academy, and then finally working as a firefighter in your community, we kind of give that all to them today,” explained Captain Rex.

Captain Rex said the event was a success and he was glad they had the chance to inform the community on the hiring process.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park
Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park
Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton
Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton
West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike
West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike
Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park
Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park