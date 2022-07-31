A Nice End To July With Big Heat By Midweek?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Expect a sunny start to the last Sunday in July before clouds filter in as the day goes on.

After starting off in the 50s to around 60 degrees, we warm into the mid to upper 80′s on Sunday, but we stay dry with dew points in the 50′s. Today will also feature some afternoon clouds at times, but still a great looking day for any of the weekend outdoor activities.

A weak system looks to pass a bit closer then expected a day ago overnight. This means that there is a chance for a few showers overnight into early Monday morning. We really need the rain so this would be a bonus of we can squeeze something out of this weak system.

Monday will be warm and a bit more humid with our next chance for thunderstorms arriving on Tuesday. It will become more humid too, out ahead of a cold front. There could be a few strong to severe storms. After a drier day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look to be hot and humid with highs well into the 90′s! Some models hint at temps exceeding 100! Plenty of time to watch but intense heat/humidity looking more and more promising later next week. A front will likely bring rain/storms into the forecast either Thursday or Friday with hopes that it moves offshore to gibe us another mild but dry weekend. Still no major rainmakers in the forecast either…

