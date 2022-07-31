Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days.

One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide.

It also expands violence prevention and suicide awareness programming in schools by creating an anonymous reporting system for tips related to student safety concerns.

A bill has also been passed in support of veterans and military families.

That item addresses the commonwealth’s veteran community by making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues.

Highlights of the bill include military spouse licensure portability, school enrollment for military children and veteran mentor programs.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.