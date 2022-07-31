Westfield Starfires continue playoff rush

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Starfires defeated the Nashua Silver Knights Saturday, a step closer to the franchise’s first appearance in the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.

Starfires’ group sales and promotions coordinator Ben Arnold said the team felt strong heading into the stretch.

“I think if we play good baseball and make our way into the playoffs, we have a lot of momentum going our way already, it will be helpful,” he said.

If the momentum continues, Westfield will clinch their first playoff appearance in franchise history. The regular season wraps up next weekend. The team is back at Bullens Field Sunday afternoon at 3:00 against the Nashua Silver Knights.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.