Westfield Starfires continue playoff rush

Westfield Starfires continue playoff rush
By Addie Patterson, Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Starfires defeated the Nashua Silver Knights Saturday, a step closer to the franchise’s first appearance in the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.

Starfires’ group sales and promotions coordinator Ben Arnold said the team felt strong heading into the stretch.

“I think if we play good baseball and make our way into the playoffs, we have a lot of momentum going our way already, it will be helpful,” he said.

If the momentum continues, Westfield will clinch their first playoff appearance in franchise history. The regular season wraps up next weekend. The team is back at Bullens Field Sunday afternoon at 3:00 against the Nashua Silver Knights.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Circumcision protest held in West Springfield Saturday
Circumcision protest held in West Springfield Saturday
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session's end nears
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session's end nears
Westfield Starfires continue playoff rush