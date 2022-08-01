1 person dead following motorcycle crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chicopee.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to the Exit 3 on-ramp of I-391 south in Chicopee around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the operator, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Maynard of Chicopee, lost control of his motorcycle while trying to take a right-bearing curve on the ramp and the bike went down, slid off the ramp, and then went down an embankment.

Procopio added that bystanders were providing medical aid when troopers arrived on-scene. Maynard was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned the State Police barracks in Springfield, as well as the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Section and teh Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

