2 people rescued after truck goes down Easthampton embankment

Emergency personnel were called to a technical rescue in Easthampton over the weekend after a...
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency personnel were called to a technical rescue in Easthampton over the weekend after a truck went 30 feet down an embankment with two people trapped inside.

Officials said crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove both occupants who were then extricated to safety utilizing a stokes basket.

Both occupants were medically evaluated and are expected to be okay.

Officicals added that a local towing company provided assistance with stabilizing the vehicle with their towing cable while the occupants were safely removed.

