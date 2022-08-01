Amanda’s Law passes in House and Senate, awaiting Governor Baker’s signature

The bill, named for Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse, bans first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized pictures of crime victims.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator John Velis’s office told Western Mass News Monday that the “Amanda’s Law” bill was approved and is heading to Governor Baker’s desk for his signature.

Plasse’s family said that photos were taken of Amanda after she was killed and shared with others in the community.

