Crews called to fire on Greenwich St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning.

According to Springfield fire officials, the fire was first reported at a vacant home on Greenwich Street around 4 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out but crews remained on scene putting out hot spots until about 8 a.m.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells Western Mass News the fire started in a garage before spreading to the second and third floor of the structure. He adds that the weather made things challenging for firefighters.

“Everybody did a good job this morning. It’s wet, it’s muggy out there so it took a beating on the members getting in and out but they did a great job and no one is hurt,” said Calvi.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

