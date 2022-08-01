Crews in Pittsfield respond to Walmart for coolant leak
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a chemical leak Monday at the Walmart store in Pittsfield.
Fire officials said an employee accidentally damaged a freon line to one of the large commercial refrigeration lines around 5 a.m. Monday morning.
The State Hazardous Material Team shut down the system and ventilated the building until levels returned to normal.
No injuries were reported.
