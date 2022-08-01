Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Chicopee.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 24-year-old Demian Ward of Fort Worth, TX has been arrested on charges including two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

On Friday morning, Chicopee Police were called to the area of Montgomery and Grattan Streets for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Demian Ward (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

“It appears a Chevy Impala was struck by a Dodge Ram on Montgomery Street while attempting to exit a gas station,” Leydon explained.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 55-year-old Rafael Martinez of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Impala, 75-year-old Luz Martinez of Springfield, died while on the way to an area hospital.

Ward is expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Hamdpen District Attorney’s Office has provided new information on the identity of the driver of the Impala.

