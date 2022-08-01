Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day

Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Water skiers headed to Northampton for day two of the regional ski show tournament Sunday.

Sunday afternoon teams worked together to put on an hour-long performance. The show featured music, theatrical themes, and lots of amazing water skiers. Individual competitions were held Saturday.

“You have ballot lines, swivel lines, pyramid, jumping, barefooting, handle doubles, trios, so everything comes together, altogether today in the full show,” said ski show team Becci Ziemba.

The show featured music, theatrical themes, and lots of amazing water skiers.

